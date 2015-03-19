* NBE planning dollar bond issue - sources
* Banks invited to pitch for roles on benchmark-size deal
* Bond to follow Egypt sovereign deal
(Adds background)
By Archana Narayanan and David French
DUBAI, March 19 National Bank of Egypt
(NBE), the oldest commercial lender in the North
African country, has invited banks to pitch for arranger roles
on a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, two banking
sources said on Thursday.
A deal for the lender is expected to follow Egypt's return
to the international debt market in the second quarter after a
five-year hiatus, the sources said.
No one at NBE was immediately available for comment.
The Egyptian government is also in the process of appointing
banks for its planned bond issue, having asked potential
arrangers to pitch for roles by March 17. The offering will be
worth up to $2 billion, Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian told
Reuters last month.
A successful deal by the sovereign is expected to encourage
a number of Egyptian banks and companies, who face a shortage of
hard currency and have been shut out of international debt
markets since 2011, to attempt their own transactions.
They will be hoping to take advantage of the confidence a
successful government deal would bring, building on an
investment conference held in the country last weekend which saw
tens of billions of dollars of new foreign investment announced.
NBE is looking for a deal of benchmark size, one of the
sources said. For issuers with low credit ratings, such as NBE,
benchmark size is usually understood to mean upwards of $300
million.
The bank also has a $600 million bond maturing in August
that was originally sold in 2010 and carries a
coupon of 5.25 percent.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)