BRIEF-Shanyuan plans secured corporate bonds worth T$1 bln
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
CAIRO, March 22 The National Bank of Egypt will issue a dollar-denominated bond on international debt markets by the end of June, the bank's president told Reuters on Sunday.
The bank will invite 13 international financial institutions to compete to arrange the bond issue, Hisham Okasha said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke)
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
May 8 Social media music company Smule has raised $54 million in a financing round led by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which it will use to fuel international growth, the company said on Monday.