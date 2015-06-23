DUBAI, June 23 National Bank of Fujairah
(NBF) expects to outperform its rivals with double-digit
loan growth in 2015 as buoyant demand in sectors such as trade
finance, services, manufacturing and education offset slight
softness in the infrastructure market, its CEO said on Tuesday.
NBF is one of the smaller players in a crowded United Arab
Emirates (UAE) banking sector, which Chief Executive Vince Cook
said allows it to be more selective on business sectors than
some of its larger rivals.
"General expectation for the market is generally sort of
high single digits, maybe low double digits [in loan growth]. We
will do better than that," he told reporters.
There are 51 banks in the UAE, which has a population of
roughly 8 million.
"We're not in the top 10, so we can be very
selective about what business we do but be very meaningful in
those segments. So our business is targeted at certain customer
groups and we make sure we are the bank to go to for those
groups."
NBF's balance sheet and revenue growth so far this year is at
a percentage in the high teens, Cook said.
Between 50 percent and 60 percent of the bank's business is
in Dubai, where the market remains very strong, he said, adding
that it is also performing well in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, which
account for much of the bank's remaining business.
Cook said that growth has been particularly buoyant in trade
finance, though volumes of new business in the infrastructure
sector were less encouraging.
"There's a sort of wait and see while oil prices, dollar and
currency rates stabilise a little bit. We are not seeing a
dramatic shift one way or another," he said.
Oil prices have recovered after slumping close to a six-year
low of $45 a barrel in January. The U.S. dollar has weakened
after the dollar index surged nearly 9 percent in the
first quarter on the view that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates soon. The UAE dirham is pegged to the dollar.
Cook said that NBF had not been hit by swings in the real
estate market because it is not a big player in that sector.
Dubai residential property prices are expected to fall by
10-20 percent this year because of subdued demand, slower
economic activity and downbeat investor sentiment, credit
ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)