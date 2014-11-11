Reuters Market Eye - Shares in non-banking finance companies gain after the RBI tightened rules for "shadow banks", raising minimum capital requirements and restricting deposits, ending the uncertainty.

The rules contain no unexpected changes, contrary to investors' fears, say traders.

Shriram Transport (SRTR.NS) gains 3.9 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) gains 2.4 pct.

IDFC (IDFC.NS) gains 2.6 pct, LIC Housing Finance (LICH.NS) up 1.6 pct.

Among key changes, NBFCs' bad loan and provisioning norms have been aligned with banks.

The long transition period, until March 2018, for new rules also helps.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)