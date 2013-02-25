(Repeats to attach to additional alert on M&M Financial)

MUMBAI Feb 25 India's non-banking financial shares were poised to gain on Monday after the central bank issued guidelines allowing any business sector to apply for banking licenses.

IDFC Ltd, a lender and consultant for infrastructure projects, rose 2 percent in pre-open trading. Domestic markets will open at 0345 GMT. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)