LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has launched a
debt-for-equity swap as it seeks to plug a 4.6bn capital
shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank stress tests of
the country's banks.
NBG is targeting seven bond issue denominated in euros,
dollars and sterling that have a 2.82bn-equivalent nominal
value and of which 802.6m is now outstanding.
"The offers are being made in that [comprehensive
assessment] context in order to generate Common Equity Tier 1
capital and strengthen the offeror's capital position," the bank
said in a filing.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are managing the
trade. The offer expires on November 11.
The ECB stress tests showed that the four main Greek banks
had a 4.4bn under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under
the adverse scenario. NBG's 4.6bn shortfall is under the
adverse scenario. That need shrinks to 1.576bn under the
baseline scenario.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)