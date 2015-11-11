LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - A large proportion of National Bank
of Greece's senior and subordinated debt holders have agreed to
swap their securities for shares, which will go some way towards
alleviating the bank's capital hole.
A Luxembourg stock exchange filing published on Thursday
morning showed that over 86% of these bondholders had agreed to
move into shares, with senior debt accounting for the lion share
of the debt submitted.
National Bank of Greece was the last of the large Greek
lenders to throw its hat into the liability management ring,
announcing on November 2 that it was seeking to exchange its
outstanding debt for new shares as it sought to rebuild its
balance sheet.
The ECB stress tests released at the end of October showed
that the four main Greek banks had a 4.4bn capital shortfall
under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under the adverse
scenario.
NBG had one of the biggest shortfall under the adverse
scenario at 4.6bn.
NBG was targeting seven bond issues - denominated in euros,
dollars and sterling - that have a 2.82bn-equivalent nominal
value and of which 802.6m-equivalent was outstanding. Over
691m was submitted for the swap, with senior playing the
biggest part at 665.94m submitted out of a 701.075m total
outstanding.
NBG's senior bondholders will get 100 points of equity, Tier
2 will get 75 points and Tier 1 will get 30 points.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura were managing the
trade.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and
Robert Smith.)