ATHENS, April 26 National Bank (NBG), Greece's second largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its board chairman Panagiotis Thomopoulos will step down in December this year.

Thomopoulos, who has previously served as deputy central bank governor and chairman of bank rescue fund HFSF, notified the board of his intention and asked it to work on a succession plan.

NBG appointed Thomopoulos as board chairman in November last year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)