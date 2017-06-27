Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
ATHENS, June 27 The board of Greece's National Bank (NBG) approved the sale of a majority stake in the group's wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to American-Dutch consortium Calamos-EXIN, a banker close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The board gave its green light to the sale," the banker said.
NBG is selling the unit as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking.
U.S.-based Calamos Investments, which has $20 billion under management, and EXIN Partners, a Netherlands-based investor focused on insurance, reinsurance and asset management, were bidding for at least 75 percent of National Insurance. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
NEW YORK, June 28 The now-delayed U.S. Senate healthcare overhaul bill would boost state spending on Medicaid by $565 million in 2022, according to an independent report issued on Wednesday, while credit agencies said it would cause states to face downward pressure on their credit ratings.