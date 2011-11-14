(Follows alerts)

* Goldman, Sachs & Co, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lead underwriters

* Plans to list stock on the NYSE

Nov 14 Bank holding company NBH Holdings Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus, that Goldman, Sachs & Co and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods would be the lead underwriters for the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, but did not propose a symbol for the stock.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)