DUBAI, March 25 National Bank of Kuwait
, the Gulf state's largest lender, is to meet fixed
income investors from Thursday for a potential
dollar-denominated capital-boosting bond, according to a
document from leads.
The bank has mandated HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint
global coordinators for the Tier 1 bond, plus Citigroup, HSBC,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered
as joint lead managers to arrange fixed income investor meetings
in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the document shows.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Tom Arnold; editing
by Matt Smith)