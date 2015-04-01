DUBAI, April 1 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has tightened pricing guidance for its capital-boosting bond issue, which is expected to price later in the day and will be worth around $650 million, a document from lead arrangers showed on Wednesday.

The Gulf state's largest lender has set final yield for the bond, which will boost its Tier 1 -- or core -- capital, at 5.75 percent, tighter than the 5.875 percent area indicated earlier on Wednesday and the initial price thoughts on Tuesday of in the high 5 percent area.

Order books for the transaction, which will be of benchmark size, have a perpetual lifespan and which can only be redeemed by the bank after the sixth year, are in the vicinity of $1.4 billion, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators for the transaction, joined by Citigroup, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NBK Capital as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)