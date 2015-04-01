DUBAI, April 1 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK) has launched a $700 million capital-boosting bond, which
is expected to price later on Wednesday, a document from lead
managers showed.
The size is higher than the $650 million indicated earlier
in the day. The bond, which will enhance the Tier 1 - or core -
capital of the Gulf state's largest lender, will price to yield
5.75 percent.
Orders worth $1.4 billion have been placed for the
transaction, which has a perpetual lifespan but can be redeemed
by the bank after the sixth year, according to an earlier update
from lead arrangers.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global
coordinators for the transaction, joined by Citigroup, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and NBK Capital as joint lead managers.
(Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)