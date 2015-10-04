DUBAI Oct 4 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received central bank approval to issue capital-boosting bonds worth up to 125 million dinars ($413.6 million), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The lender has also received preliminary approval from the stock market regulator, it said in the filing.

NBK will be issuing bonds which will be Basel III-compliant and will enhance its Tier 2, or supplementary, capital, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)