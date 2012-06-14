DUBAI, June 14 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK) is offering 581 million dinars ($2.07 billion) for the
remaining stake in Boubyan Bank that it does not
already own, the country's largest lender said on Thursday.
NBK, which currently owns 47.29 percent stake in the Islamic
lender, will offer 630 fils per share for the stake, said in a
bourse statement. Boubyan shares closed at 600 fils on the
Kuwait stock exchange on Wednesday.
NBK has been building its Islamic banking business. In April
2011, it boosted its position in sharia-compliant Boubyan which
competes with Kuwait Finance House and Kuwait
International Bank.
($1 = 0.2801 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)