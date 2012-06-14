(Clarifies source as the offer letter)

* Offers 581 mln dinars for 52.7 pct stake in Boubyan

* To pay cash, fund deal from internal resources

* Offers 630 fils per share, vs Weds close at 600 fils

By Mirna Sleiman

DUBAI, June 14 National Bank of Kuwait , the country's largest lender, has offered 581 million dinars ($2.1 billion) for the 52.7 percent of Boubyan Bank it does not already own, to boost its presence in Islamic banking across the Gulf region.

NBK, which owns a 47.29 percent stake in the Islamic lender, said on Thursday it was offering 630 fils per share for the rest, ac cording to the offer letter which was sent to the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

Boubyan shares closed at 600 fils on Wednesday. Trading in Boubyan shares was halted on Thursday.

"The offer will be financed using the internal cash of the bank. NBK will pay for the shares by cash," it said.

The offer letter was sent to the Kuwaiti bourse and will be sent to Boubyan on June 18, NBK said.

CONSOLIDATION

The proposed deal will give NBK a stronger position in the competitive Islamic banking market across the Gulf region. If the tie-up is completed, the combined entity would hold assets worth about $57 billion.

While there have long been calls for consolidation in the Gulf banking sector, mergers are not common because main shareholders - often powerful local families - are reluctant to cede control and often want unrealistic valuations.

NBK has been building its Islamic banking business. In April 2011, it boosted its position in sharia-compliant Boubyan which competes with Kuwait Finance House and Kuwait International Bank.

The bank, which ranks among the top regional lenders in terms of assets and profits, said in April it had received central bank approval to increase its stake in Boubyan Bank to 60 percent from 47.29 percent. ($1 = 0.2801 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar and Dan Lalor)