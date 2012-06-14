(Clarifies source as the offer letter)
* Offers 581 mln dinars for 52.7 pct stake in Boubyan
* To pay cash, fund deal from internal resources
* Offers 630 fils per share, vs Weds close at 600 fils
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, June 14 National Bank of Kuwait
, the country's largest lender, has offered 581 million
dinars ($2.1 billion) for the 52.7 percent of Boubyan Bank
it does not already own, to boost its presence in
Islamic banking across the Gulf region.
NBK, which owns a 47.29 percent stake in the Islamic lender,
said on Thursday it was offering 630 fils per share for the
rest, ac cording to the offer letter which was sent to the Kuwait
Stock Exchange.
Boubyan shares closed at 600 fils on Wednesday. Trading in
Boubyan shares was halted on Thursday.
"The offer will be financed using the internal cash of the
bank. NBK will pay for the shares by cash," it said.
The offer letter was sent to the Kuwaiti bourse and will be
sent to Boubyan on June 18, NBK said.
CONSOLIDATION
The proposed deal will give NBK a stronger position in the
competitive Islamic banking market across the Gulf region. If
the tie-up is completed, the combined entity would hold assets
worth about $57 billion.
While there have long been calls for consolidation in the
Gulf banking sector, mergers are not common because main
shareholders - often powerful local families - are reluctant to
cede control and often want unrealistic valuations.
NBK has been building its Islamic banking business. In April
2011, it boosted its position in sharia-compliant Boubyan which
competes with Kuwait Finance House and Kuwait
International Bank.
The bank, which ranks among the top regional lenders in
terms of assets and profits, said in April it had received
central bank approval to increase its stake in Boubyan Bank to
60 percent from 47.29 percent.
($1 = 0.2801 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar and Dan
Lalor)