BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 23 National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, said on Monday that its board had recommended a cash dividend for 2016 of 0.03 dinars ($0.098) per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100 currently held.
The proposal is the same payout as for the previous year.
The bank reported full-year 2016 net profit of 295.2 million dinars, up from 282.2 million dinars in 2015. ($1 = 0.3050 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Tom Arnold, Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.