BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
(Corrects dollar conversion to bln not mln)
DUBAI Jan 21 National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's largest lender, posted a slight rise in its 2012 net profit, according to a bourse statement by the Kuwaiti lender on Monday.
Net profit for 2012 stood at 305.12 million dinars ($1.08 billion), compared with 302.4 dinars a year ago, NBK said. The bank recommended the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends and five percent bonus shares for 2012. ($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Ediitng by Dinesh Nair)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).