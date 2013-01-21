(Corrects dollar conversion to bln not mln)

DUBAI Jan 21 National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's largest lender, posted a slight rise in its 2012 net profit, according to a bourse statement by the Kuwaiti lender on Monday.

Net profit for 2012 stood at 305.12 million dinars ($1.08 billion), compared with 302.4 dinars a year ago, NBK said. The bank recommended the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends and five percent bonus shares for 2012. ($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Ediitng by Dinesh Nair)