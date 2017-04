DUBAI Aug 19 National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, appointed Nasser Abdullah al-Sayer as its new chairman, the bank said on Tuesday.

Sayer previously served as deputy chairman of the bank's board of directors.

He succeeds Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Bahar, who died earlier this month. Ghassan Ahmed al-Khaled will now become deputy chairman, the bank said. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)