(Changes dateline, adds reason for stake sale, context)

By David French and Nadia Saleem

DUBAI Oct 2 National Bank of Kuwait has sold its 30 percent stake in unlisted International Bank of Qatar for 155 million dinars ($538 million) after being unable to secure a controlling stake, the Kuwaiti lender said on Thursday.

The largest bank in Kuwait said it would book a profit of 25 million dinars in its 2014 accounts from the deal.

Gulf banks have been seeking opportunities outside their home markets in recent years due to high competition, with many looking to high-growth markets in the Middle East and South East Asia due to cultural ties.

Qatari banks have been particularly active in chasing expansion, using the country's hydrocarbon wealth to go on an acquisition spree. However, that wealth has also allowed them to consolidate their positions domestically, at the expense of other regional lenders with holdings in Qatar.

All listed Qatari banks are now majority-owned by the government or state-linked entities, and the country has been slow to lift foreign ownership levels across its economy -- a factor which had long-delayed its 2013 upgrade to emerging market status by index compiler MSCI.

"We have decided to exit this partnership as we saw limited opportunity to increase our 30 percent ownership in IBQ," NBK chairman Nasser al-Sayer said in a statement.

Sayer said the bank was getting "an attractive price" for its investment, which it entered 10 years ago, and that the capital generated from the sale would be reinvested in its business.

It is the second time in two years that a minority shareholder in a Qatari bank has sold out to local investors.

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank sold a 29.4 percent stake in Ahli Bank in January 2013 to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.

Ahli United said it exited the bank because of a legal inability to maintain its shareholding above the minimum level required for the Qatari entity to qualify as a strategic core investment.

PROFIT BOOST

NBK said it sold its stake in IBQ to an unspecified group of Qatari investors. Calls to an IBQ spokesman seeking clarification on the identity of the buyers went unanswered.

The profit from the sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals in Qatar, represents 61 percent of NBK's fourth-quarter 2013 net profit of $142 million, meaning the sale should significantly boost its earnings for this year.

IBQ's remaining 70 percent is privately-held by five Qatari companies, according to its annual report, which did not disclose their identities.

IBQ had assets of 28.68 billion riyals ($7.88 billion) at the end of 2013 and generated a net profit of 553.3 million riyals, the report said. That would make it the eighth-largest lender in Qatar by assets, according to Reuters calculations.

The chairman of IBQ is Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, the former head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and who, as a private investor, paid 1.75 billion euros for a stake in Deutsche Bank earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 0.2884 Kuwaiti dinar) (1 US dollar = 3.6413 Qatar riyal) (Reporting by David French and Nadia Saleem; Additional Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Dubai; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Crispian Balmer)