DUBAI, July 17 National Bank of Kuwait
, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, fell
short of analysts' forecasts despite reporting a 7.2 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The bank made a net profit of 71.68 million dinars ($237.2
million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 66.87
million dinars a year earlier, it said in the statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average that
the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 79.04 million
dinars.
($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars)
