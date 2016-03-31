NAIROBI, March 31 Kenya's National Bank
on Thursday reported a 1.2 billion shilling ($11.9 million)
pretax loss for 2015, hurt by bad loans that rose towards the
end of the year, leading to a sharp increase in impairment
charges.
The bank said its loan impairment charges rose by 3.2
billion shillings last year, denting its overall performance.
National Bank reported a pretax profit of 1.3 billion shillings
in 2014.
"The bank's non-performing loan portfolio increased sharply
towards the end of 2015 undoing gain of 3.3 billion shillings in
profit before tax reported by the bank in quarter three of
2015," it said in a statement.
The bank's assets edged up 1.6 percent to 125 billion
shillings in 2015 while its net loans and advances climbed 3.3
percent to 67.8 billion shillings, it said.
National Bank's net interest income, however, declined by
0.4 billion shillings to 6.4 billion, due to an increase in
interest expenses which rose by 50 percent to 5.9 billion
shillings on account of tight liquidity in 2015.
National Bank reported its financial results two days after
it said its chief executive and five top managers had been
placed on compulsory leave pending an internal audit.
The central bank said on Tuesday it welcomed the board of
National Bank's actions to strengthen the bank while ensuring
its operations continued smoothly.
Two Kenyan lenders, Imperial Bank and Dubai Bank Kenya Ltd,
were placed under statutory management by the central bank last
year, causing central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge to vow to
tighten supervision of banks.
($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edith Honan and Anand Basu)