DUBAI Oct 15 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 15.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The bank made a net profit of 59.1 million dinars ($204.7 million) in the three months to the end of September, down from 70.1 million dinars a year ago, a bourse filing said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to post a net profit of 78.95 million dinars in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.2888 Kuwaiti dinar)