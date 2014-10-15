DUBAI Oct 15 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported
a 15.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The bank made a net profit of 59.1 million dinars ($204.7
million) in the three months to the end of September, down from
70.1 million dinars a year ago, a bourse filing said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to
post a net profit of 78.95 million dinars in the third quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.2888 Kuwaiti dinar)
