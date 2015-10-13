DUBAI Oct 13 National Bank of Kuwait,
the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 9.1
percent rise in third-quarter net profit as interest income
rose, it said on Tuesday.
The bank made a profit of 64.5 million dinars ($213.8
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 59.1
million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse filing.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast NBK would make a
quarterly profit of 71.0-71.8 million dinars.
NBK made a net profit of 227.9 million dinars in the first
nine months of this year, up 11.8 percent from the year-earlier
period.
