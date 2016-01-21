* Q4 net profit 54.24 mln dinars vs. 57.89 mln dinars yr-ago
* 2015 net profit 282.2 mln dinars, up by 7.8 pct
* Provisions, operating expenses both up
(Adds detail from later statement)
DUBAI, Jan 21 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported
a 6.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as
provisions and operating expenses rose.
Net profit of 54.24 million dinars ($178.2 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31 came in below an HSBC forecast for a net
profit of 75 million dinars.
The bank is the first major Kuwaiti lender to report
earnings so far this earnings season after some banks in other
Gulf states posted profit falls as lower oil prices pressure
liquidity.
Still, NBK said in a statement it remained optimistic about
the outlook for the Kuwaiti economy, supported by the
government's capital expenditure plans on infrastructure
projects.
The bank's net profit fell from 57.89 million dinars in the
same quarter a year earlier.
One of the main reasons for the profit fall was a large jump
in provisions and higher operating expenses, which extended
rises from previous quarters.
Fourth-quarter provisions rose by 45.1 percent from a year
earlier, while operating expenses gained 17.1 percent, according
to analysts at Global Investment House.
Pushing up provisions were impairment losses at its business
in Turkey, which amounted to 18.5 million dinars for the full
year of 2015, said the analysts.
NBK said its net profit for the year climbed to 282.2
million dinars, up by 7.8 percent from the previous year.
The bank also said its board had recommended for 2015 a cash
dividend of 30 fils per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100
currently held. That was the same as it recommended paying out
for 2014.
Like several other Gulf banks, NBK has sought to bolster its
capital in recent months. On Nov. 18, it said it had raised 125
million dinars through the issue of 10-year subordinated bonds
which could be redeemed after five years.
($1 = 0.3044 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Adrian
Croft)