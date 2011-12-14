LONDON Dec 14 New British bank venture
NBNK said on Wednesday it would consult its investors
following its failure to win a bid battle for some 630 retail
branches being sold off by Lloyds.
NBNK had been competing with mutually-owned conglomerate The
Co-Operative Group for the assets, but Lloyds said on Wednesday
that it would look to sell the branches to the Co-Op. The sale
process was given the code-name of "Project Verde."
NBNK was only formed in 2010 as a vehicle to acquire UK
banking assets, although it has well-known names on its board,
such as former Northern Rock boss Gary Hoffman and former
Lloyd's of London insurance chairman Lord Peter Levene.
There has been media speculation that it could now turn its
attention towards the British businesses of National Australia
Bank.
"The company is disappointed at the outcome given that NBNK
tabled a compelling financial package and comprehensive
execution plan for Verde," NBNK said in a statement.
"NBNK will now consult with its investors and further
announcements will be made as appropriate," it added.