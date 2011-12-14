LONDON Dec 14 New British bank venture NBNK said on Wednesday it would consult its investors following its failure to win a bid battle for some 630 retail branches being sold off by Lloyds.

NBNK had been competing with mutually-owned conglomerate The Co-Operative Group for the assets, but Lloyds said on Wednesday that it would look to sell the branches to the Co-Op. The sale process was given the code-name of "Project Verde."

NBNK was only formed in 2010 as a vehicle to acquire UK banking assets, although it has well-known names on its board, such as former Northern Rock boss Gary Hoffman and former Lloyd's of London insurance chairman Lord Peter Levene.

There has been media speculation that it could now turn its attention towards the British businesses of National Australia Bank.

"The company is disappointed at the outcome given that NBNK tabled a compelling financial package and comprehensive execution plan for Verde," NBNK said in a statement.

"NBNK will now consult with its investors and further announcements will be made as appropriate," it added.