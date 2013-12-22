Dec 22 Internet and catalogue retailer N Brown
Group plc, which owns the Jacamo and Simply Be brands,
is seeking to expand its presence in the UK, The Daily Telegraph
reported.
The company, which has nine outlets in the UK, has hired a
former Asda property executive to spearhead the property
acquisition according to the newspaper.
"We're looking for locations which will be suitable to house
our brands, Jacamo and Simply Be, and complement our established
and thriving internet and catalogue businesses," Guy Price, N
Brown's new property acquisitions manager, told the Telegraph.
The company, which targets older and larger shoppers, had
said in October it planned to open 25 stores in the UK to drive
sales from its click and collect services.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)