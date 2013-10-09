By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Oct 9 N Brown plans to open up
to 25 stores in its home market to drive sales from its Click
and Collect service, after the British home shopping group
reported solid trading in the first six months of the year.
The company, which targets older and larger shoppers with
brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said it would add
two new stores at the end of October in Leeds and Derby in
northern and central England, with plans for more later.
Angela Spindler, who replaced Alan White as chief executive
in July, said she was looking at prime locations across the UK
after the group reported strong sales of 3.4 million pounds
($5.48 million) from its existing seven Click and Collect
stores.
"The idea is that the stores are multi-channel hubs for our
customers, whether those customers shop with us online, in-store
or over the telephone and we've come up with 25," Spindler told
Reuters.
The company has also launched a Click and Collect service
across 3,000 local convenience stores this month, ahead of the
Christmas season to help spur internet sales, after seeing a 13
percent increase in online sales in the first half.
"I see that (Click and Collect) being a big driver of
convenience for our customers in the coming season," Spindler
said.
Online sales now represent 56 percent of N Brown's home
shopping sales compared to 53 percent last year, as the group
continues to shift its marketing activity online.
"The shift of sales online remains a key opportunity given
the positive revenue and cost benefits. Mobile now represents 36
percent of web traffic," N+1 Singer analysts wrote in a note.
The Manchester, northwest England-based group reported a 7.1
percent rise in pre-tax profit to 45 million pounds in the first
half to end August and an 8 percent rise in sales to 409.6
million pounds ($659.68 million).
Like-for-like sales were up 8 percent for the 5 weeks to
October 5.
N Brown shares were down 2.4 percent at 502.15 pence at 0730
GMT, after they rose by more than 80 percent in the last year.