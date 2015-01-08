BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil Q1 net loss widens to 16.2 mln lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 68.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 65.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 N Brown Group Plc :
* Dean Moore, chief financial officer, is to step down as a director of company to pursue other interests
* Dean will remain with business in short term to ensure a smooth transition
* Appointment of Craig Lovelace as new chief financial officer of company
* Anticipated that Craig will join in new financial year following completion of his existing contractual obligations
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 28.3 MILLION LIRA ($7.90 MILLION) VERSUS 47.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO