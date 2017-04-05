By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, April 5
LONDON, April 5 Bankers are working on debt
packages of around US$1.5bn to back a potential sale of one of
the largest US herbal supplement makers, Nature's Bounty Co,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group bought Nature's
Bounty, formerly known as NBTY Inc, in 2010 for US$3.8bn. It
hired Goldman Sachs earlier this year to explore a sale
that could fetch as much as $6bn.
Nature's Bounty has a significant retail business in Europe
under the banner Holland & Barrett. Although some buyers may
want to buy the businesses separately, Carlyle’s preference is
to sell it as a whole, the sources said.
The sale is expected to attract significant interest from
buyout funds and strategic buyers and first rounds bids for the
whole business are due next week in an auction process, the
sources said.
Carlyle declined to comment.
Some US$1.5bn of debt financing equates to around 6.5 times
Nature’s Bounty approximate US$200m Ebitda, the sources said.
Bankers are working on cross-border financings, likely to be
in the form of leveraged loans, denominated solely in dollars or
dollars and sterling. An all-dollar financing would see swaps
put in place for a portion of sterling, the sources said.
“Nature’s Bounty is a pretty good business and Holland &
Barrett is strong, so you could put 6.0-6.5 times leverage on
it,” a senior leveraged finance banker said.
In February Nature’s Bounty repriced its US$1.33bn and £348m
term loans at more attractive levels, taking advantage of the
hot leveraged loan market to secure better terms.
The dollar-denominated loan now pays 350bp over Libor with a
1% floor, from 400bp over Libor with a 1% floor. It had sought
to price as low as 300bp with a 1% floor but investors would not
go that low, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The sterling-denominated tranche performed better with
pricing being firmed at 425bp over Libor with a 1% floor, the
tight end of 425bp-450bp, with a 1% floor guidance. It
previously paid 525bp over Libor, with a 1% floor.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch led that deal, alongside
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Mizuho.
New York-based Nature's Bounty, whose brands include Solgar
and MET-Rx, has roughly US$3bn in sales.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)