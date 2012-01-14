BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 14 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the country's biggest lender by assets, posted a 27.3 percent rise in net profit for 2011, it said on Saturday.
State-owned NCB made a net profit of 6 billion riyals ($1.6 billion) in 2011, compared with 4.7 billion riyals the previous year.
"The bank's strategy to diversify its revenue sources resulted in an increase in revenue from its core operations and a decrease in operating expenses," NCB's chairman Abdullah Bahamdan said in an emailed statement.
Operating costs decreased 12.5 percent, the statement said, while banking fee income rose 5.8 percent.
Foreign exchange income climbed 36 percent and net income from special commissions increased 5.3 percent to 8.5 billion riyals, it added. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.