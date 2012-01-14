JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 14 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the country's biggest lender by assets, posted a 27.3 percent rise in net profit for 2011, it said on Saturday.

State-owned NCB made a net profit of 6 billion riyals ($1.6 billion) in 2011, compared with 4.7 billion riyals the previous year.

"The bank's strategy to diversify its revenue sources resulted in an increase in revenue from its core operations and a decrease in operating expenses," NCB's chairman Abdullah Bahamdan said in an emailed statement.

Operating costs decreased 12.5 percent, the statement said, while banking fee income rose 5.8 percent.

Foreign exchange income climbed 36 percent and net income from special commissions increased 5.3 percent to 8.5 billion riyals, it added. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)