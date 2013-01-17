BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
LONDON Jan 17 NCC Group PLC : * H1 group revenue increased 13% to £48.1M (£42.4M in 2011) * Group adjusted pre-tax profit* increased 6% to £10.9M (£10.3M in 2011) * Remain on course for another year of good growth
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.