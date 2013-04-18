BRIEF-Centron Telecom International says FY net profit RMB116.9 mln,up 130.3 pct
March 30 Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd:
LONDON, April 18 NCC Group PLC : * Number of unrelated factors have held back the group's overall rate of
expected growth * Now expects group revenues for the financial year to 31 May 2013 to be not
less than £99.0M * Adjusted profits before tax will be not less than £23.0M
March 30 Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd:
* FY revenue decreased from RMB1.41 billion to RMB406.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S