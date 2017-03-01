BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 British IT security firm NCC Group Plc Chief Executive Rob Cotton stepped down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday, a week after it said it would undertake a strategic review.
Chief Financial Officer Brian Tenner will take over as interim chief executive and will lead the strategic review, the company said.
NCC Group had warned last week that its full-year adjusted core earnings would be lower than its estimate and cancelled its Capital Markets Day, which provides a full review of its strategy and operations. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.