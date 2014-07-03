BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
LONDON, July 3 NCC Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit 23.2 million stg versus 18.8 million stg year ago
* Fy revenue 110.7 million stg versus 99.2 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 2.36 penceper share
* Total dividend 3.5 penceper share
* We have started year strongly - in line with board's expectations
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 2,805 won/share from 3,230 won/share, effective Jan. 22
* LG Display says sees 2017 industry panel demand increasing by 5 percent in surface area terms