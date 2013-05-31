MADRID May 31 State-owned Spanish lender NCG
Banco is set to sell its 5.2 percent stake in builder Sacyr
after mandating JB Capital Markets for the divestment,
according to a stock market filing on Friday.
The sale is part of a restructuring plan for NCG Banco after
it received 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of public money.
The bank was one of four that prompted Spain to request an
over 40 billion euro rescue for its ailing financial sector last
year. Other bailed-out lenders like Bankia are also
expected to sell stakes in companies.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
