BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
March 26 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to plan of issuing up to 5 billion yuan ($806.14 million) subordinate bonds in 2014 with maturity longer than 5 yrs
* Says 2013 net profit up 50.8 percent y/y at 4.42 billion yuan
* Says aging population, urbanisation to create demand for China's insurance market
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/huv87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%