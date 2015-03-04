NEW YORK, March 4 The director of the U.S.
National Cancer Institute will step down later this month after
nearly five years at the helm of the agency that supports basic
research on cancer in academia, industry, and its own labs, the
National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday.
Dr. Harold Varmus's resignation will be effective on March
31. Dr. Douglas Lowy, currently the deputy director, will become
acting director on April 1.
In a letter to his NCI colleagues, Varmus, who shared the
1989 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of
the cellular origin of certain cancer-causing genes, said he
would establish a cancer laboratory at the Weill-Cornell Medical
College in New York City and also assist the recently-founded
New York Genome Center.
During his tenure, Varmus created NCI's Center for Global
Health, launched an initiative to find drugs that target a
particular biochemical pathway involved in cancer, and led the
cancer component of the Precision Medicine Initiative announced
last month by President Barack Obama.
From 1993 to 1999, under President Bill Clinton, Varmus
served as NIH director. After leaving NIH and before returning
to run NCI in 2010, he served as president of Memorial
Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
In his letter, Varmus lamented the recent budget cutbacks
NCI has suffered. Citing his previous tenure at NIH, when
budgets were rising, he quoted Mae West's line, "I've been rich
and I've been poor, and rich is better."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Diane Craft)