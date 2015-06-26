By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 26 Fairfax India Holdings
, a fund set up by Canadian investor Prem Watsa to
target Indian assets, is set to take a majority stake in
logistics firm National Collateral Management Services (NCMSL),
two sources familiar with the matter said.
One of the sources said the deal, for a 70 to 75 percent
stake in the commodities storage and services firm, could be
worth $120 million to $150 million.
India's Economic Times newspaper reported earlier this month
that international private equity firms including Carlyle, Bain
Capital and Blackstone had bid for a minority stake in
NCMSL, whose clients include agricultural commodity trading
giants Louis Dreyfus and Cargill Inc.
NCMSL chief financial officer Ashok Dhamankar declined to
comment. A spokesman for Fairfax India and officials at Carlyle,
Bain and Blackstone also declined to comment. The sources
declined to be identified because they were not allowed to talk
to the media.
Existing shareholders in NCMSL include the International
Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, the Indian
Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and several banks.
Kotak Mahindra is advising NCMSL, one of the sources said.
India's logistics sector has seen several deals recently as
investors bet on an under-invested sector that needs to grow
substantially to meet India's infrastructure needs, from cold
chain storage to rolling stock.
"Anything to do with storage is a very fragmented sector in
India. Consolidation is bound to happen," said Sandeep Upadhyay,
head of logistics and infrastructure at Centrum Capital in
Mumbai.
"There is a lot of room to grow. Normally logistics grow at
twice (the rate) of GDP growth in India."
Hyderabad-born Watsa, whose main firm is Fairfax Financial
Holdings, set up Fairfax India late last year to boost
the firm's investment in India. Fairfax India went public in
January this year and raised more than $1 billion via its
initial public offering.
