* Plant to supply 600 MW, to be ramped up to 1,800 MW
* To supply electricity to Mozambique, regional market
(Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, changes dateline)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 AIM-listed coal
development company Ncondezi Coal is looking for a
partner to build a coal-fired power plant in Mozambique to
supply the domestic and regional markets, its chief executive
officer said on Thursday.
The power plant, to be commissioned in 2017 and to be
located in Mozambique's northern Tete province, would be built
in phases, initially ramping up to generate 600 MW by 2019.
After 2020, the plant would be expanded to produce up to
1,800 MW, with the ramp up dependent on the construction of a
$1.8 billion transmission line connecting the northern provinces
with the capital of Maputo in the south.
"In the future, there would be potential to go to 3,600 MW
and the coal resource would support that, but that would depend
on the ability to transmit that power," CEO Nigel Walls told
Reuters in an interview.
The power plant will be supplied by a nearby coal mine,
which is expected to start production towards the end of 2015.
Ncondezi's mine will initially ramp up to produce around 4
million tonnes of coal, half of which will go to the power
plant, with the remainder shipped for exports. Next decade, the
mine would supply around 7.2 million tonnes for a 1,800 MW
plant, with an additional 3-5 million tonnes going for exports.
The firm will soon start talks with Mozambican utility EDM
for a power purchase deal for the initial phase of the project,
with electricity from the plant expected to be cost-competitive
with other supplies in the region, Walls added.
While most coal companies busy exploring in Tete have been
developing deposits of coking coal, with the region estimated to
hold one of the world's largest reserves of the steel-making
ingredient, Ncondezi's focus will remain on thermal coal.
"We have a very large resource which is surrounded by a
regional power market where there is a critical shortage," Walls
added. "Power for us is a fundamental part of our project."
Mozambique's current generating capacity is around 2,200 MW,
mainly supplied by the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam. Most of
that is exported to South Africa, while only 18 percent of
Mozambicans have access to electricity.
Many of Mozambique's neighbours have been suffering from
chronic blackouts. South Africa's national grid nearly collapsed
in 2008, forcing mines and smelters to shut for days and costing
the continent's top economy billions of dollars in lost output.
The country has since invested billions to ramp up domestic
output and has been in active talks with Mozambique to source
more power from its abundant hydro, coal and gas resources.
Walls said there had been extensive interest in the project,
including from several Asian players, and the company hopes to
select a partner by the first quarter of next year.
The cost of the plant is estimated at between $504 million
for a 300 MW facility to $2.25 billion for a $1,800 MW plant,
although Walls was confident these numbers would come down.
(Editing by James Jukwey)