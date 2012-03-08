By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 Britain's National Car
Parks (NCP) is gearing up for a debt-for-equity swap that will
give lenders a stake in the business and dilute existing owner
Macquarie's share, banking sources said on Thursday.
Macquarie acquired the car parks operator from 3i
for $1.5 billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds ($785
million) debt.
Lenders were expected to respond to a debt restructuring
proposal this month, after it was sent out a couple of weeks
ago, the bankers said.
NCP has suffered in part from the economic downturn which
has seen people tightening their purse strings. It has also been
hampered by rental costs, the bankers said.
Macquarie is looking to reduce debt in the business to
around 200 million pounds by injecting around 40-50 million
pounds and asking lenders to write down debt in return for a
stake in the equity.
NCP declined to comment.
National Australia Bank, Japan's Mizuho,
Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group
are on a steering committee considering the proposals. Banks are
being advised by KPMG and leading law firm Linklaters.
NCP is being advised by Deloitte & Touche and law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. NCP's main landlord, Israeli
investment group Delek, is being advised by Ernst & Young and
U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.
Its debt has fallen to deeply distressed levels in Europe's
secondary loan market and is quoted at around 20.7 percent of
face value, a dramatic fall from last October when it was quoted
at 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The company has attracted attention from distressed
investors but traders are finding it difficult to sell out of
the debt due to restrictive confidentiality agreements.