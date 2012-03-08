By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 8 Britain's National Car
Parks is gearing up for a debt-for-equity swap that would give
lenders a stake in the business and dilute existing owner
Macquarie's share, banking sources said on Thursday.
Macquarie acquired the car parks operator from 3i
for $1.5 billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds
($785 million) in primary loans as well as additional debt. The
company's total debt currently stands at 650 million pounds.
Lenders were expected to respond to a debt restructuring
proposal this month, after it was sent out a couple of weeks
ago, the bankers said.
NCP has suffered in part from the economic downturn, which
has led people to tighten their purse strings, and has also been
hampered by rental costs, the bankers said.
Macquarie is looking to reduce debt in the business to
around 150 million pounds by injecting around 40 million to 50
million pounds and asking lenders to write down debt in return
for an equity stake.
NCP declined to comment.
National Australia Bank, Japanese group Mizuho
, Royal Bank of Canada and British lender Lloyds
Banking Group are on a steering committee considering
the proposals. Banks are being advised by KPMG and leading law
firm Linklaters.
NCP is being advised by Deloitte & Touche and law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. NCP's main landlord, Israeli
investment group Delek, is being advised by Ernst & Young and
U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.
The value of its debt has fallen to deeply distressed levels
in Europe's secondary loan market. It is quoted at around 20.7
percent of face value, a dramatic fall from last October when it
was quoted at 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The company has attracted attention from distressed
investors, but traders are finding it difficult to sell the debt
due to restrictive confidentiality agreements.