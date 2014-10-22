FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's Fresenius Medical
Care (FMC) has agreed to buy National Cardiovascular
Partners (NCP) to expand the range of services it offers linked
to its core business of kidney dialysis.
FMC said in a statement on Wednesday that it expects NCP to
generate more than $200 million in revenues in 2015 and that the
acquisition would start adding to its earnings in the first year
after closing.
It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial
details of the deal. It plans to finance the deal through cash
and committed credit facilities, plus additional debt financing.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)