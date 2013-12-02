(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Digital Insight
is a provider of mobile banking technology, not a mobile banking
company)
Dec 2 ATM maker NCR Corp said it would
buy Digital Insight Corp, a provider of online and mobile
banking technology, from private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for
$1.65 billion to boost its financial services business.
Digital Insight was bought by Thoma Bravo from Intuit Inc
in August for about $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/pef25v)
NCR's acquisition of Digital Insight is expected to close in
the first quarter of 2014.
NCR also said it completed the acquisition of Alaric Systems
Ltd, a provider of secure transaction switching and fraud
prevention software, for about $84 million.
The company said it expects the two transactions to add to
adjusted earnings per share in 2014.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)