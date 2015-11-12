Nov 12 NCR Corp, a maker of automated teller machines, said Blackstone Group LP would invest $820 million to help it speed up its transformation into a software and services company.

NCR will use the investment to help fund a share buyback through a self-tender of up to $1 billion of its common stock, NCR said on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)