BOSTON Nov 10 NCR Corp, which makes automated
teller machines, said on Monday that hedge fund manager Richard
McGuire, NCR's biggest shareholder, will join its board less
than a month after the company lowered its earnings forecast for
the year.
McGuire's Marcato Capital Management owns 10.85 million
shares, or 6.44 percent, of 130-year-old NCR. The company's
stock price has tumbled 22 percent in the last 52 weeks.
When hedge funds, including Marcato Capital Management,
first took notice of NCR two years ago, managers suggested that
the share price could reach $51 by 2015, far above its current
$28.44 price.
McGuire, known as Mick, had been pushing the Duluth,
Georgia-based company for a board seat for weeks and stepped up
the pressure late last month after NCR management cited tough
retail market conditions as one reason for cutting its earnings
forecast.
At that time, McGuire wrote in a filing that NCR might need
to consider its strategic alternatives and improve its capital
structure and allocation. He asked to be added to the board
immediately.
On Monday, the company said: "We believe Mick's shareholder
perspective will further strengthen our board." It expanded its
board by one director to nine from eight.
Mutual funds Vanguard, Fidelity and BlackRock are also big
owners of the stock and hedge funds Samlyn Capital, Citadel and
Corvex Management, also own stakes.
McGuire, a former partner at William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management, oversees roughly $3.5 billion and has
returned an average 10 percent per year since launching Marcato
four years ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Galloway)