BRIEF-Wi-LAN changes name to Quarterhill Inc
* Wi-Lan - with change now completed, co expects that trading will begin as Quarterhill on June 6, under ticker QTRH on both Nasdaq and TSX exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 7 NCR Corp : * Shares up 2.4 percent after the bell following results
* Wi-Lan - with change now completed, co expects that trading will begin as Quarterhill on June 6, under ticker QTRH on both Nasdaq and TSX exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 31, entered into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2018