BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners reports pricing of class B preferred unit offering
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces pricing of class b preferred unit offering
Sept 7 NCR Corp : * Moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces pricing of class b preferred unit offering
CARACAS, June 6 The Venezuelan government has offered the presidency of state oil company PDVSA to oil minister Nelson Martinez, who looks set to take over from Eulogio del Pino, according to two PDVSA sources and one industry source on Tuesday.