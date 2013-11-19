Nov 19 NCR Corp :
* Continues next phase of pension transformation strategy
* Entered into agreement with trustees of NCR pension plan in
UK on entry into
a pension insurance buy-out transaction for the UK pension
plan
* Transaction aims to secure over $1 billion of benefits,
through insurance
contracts provided by PIC
* Deal is for the about 5,400 members of UK pension plan who
are former or
current employees of certain subsidiaries of NCR Corporation
in UK
* Co expects to take additional steps to accomplish the full
buy-out of the UK
pension plan in an efficient and expeditious manner
