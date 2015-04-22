April 22 NCR Corp, which makes automated
teller machines, is looking at strategic options, although the
sale of the entire company is unlikely, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The U.S. company is looking at spinning off some of its
assets as well as initiating a dividend or share buyback, the
report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DPle7k)
Shares of the company rose as much as 9 percent in
after-market trading.
NCR, which has market value of $5.14 billion as of
Wednesday's close, added hedge fund manager Richard McGuire to
its board in November.
McGuire said at the time that the company may need to
consider strategic alternatives and improve its capital
structure.
McGuire's Marcato Capital Management owns 10.85 million
shares, while Jana Partners also disclosed a stake of 12 million
shares in the company in February.
NCR, Jana Partners and Marcato Capital were immediately
unavailable for comment.
NCR's shares, which closed at $30.07 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, have fallen about 13 percent in the last
year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)